Stand Up to Cancer 2018 Telecast - Celebrity Guest List & Performers Revealed
The annual Stand Up To Cancer broadcast is set to air in just a few hours, and tons of celebrities will be coming together to lend a hand at this amazing event.
The live telecast will air across numerous networks beginning at 7pm ET. You can tune into ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and other networks to catch the live event. This year is celebrating an especially significant milestone because this year marks the 10 year anniversary of raising awareness and funds for innovative cancer research that is helping save lives now.
Be sure to tune into the live stream of the event too, which you can check out right here.
CELEBRITY GUESTS
Mahershala Ali
Jason Bateman
Kathy Bates
Beth Behrs
Julie Bowen
Josh Brolin
Bradley Cooper (producer)
Katie Couric
Kaley Cuoco
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jennifer Garner
Max Greenfield
Jon Hamm
Tony Hale
Mark Harmon
Marg Helgenberger
Ed Helms
Sarah Hyland
Ken Jeong
Adam Klein
Tyler Labine
Diego Luna
Sonequa Martin-Green
Marlee Matlin
Matthew McConaughey
Maria Menounos
Jillian Michaels
Trevor Noah
Dak Prescott
Dave Price
Keanu Reeves
Italia Ricci
Rob Riggle
Tracee Ellis Ross
Winona Ryder
Jimmy Smits
Karla Souza
David Spade
Eric Stonestreet
Alison Sweeney
Bree Turner
Keith Urban
Sofia Vergara
Marlon Wayans
PERFORMERS
Stevie Wonder
Little Big Town
Charlie Wilson