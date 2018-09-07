Stand Up to Cancer 2018 Telecast - Celebrity Guest List & Performers Revealed

The annual Stand Up To Cancer broadcast is set to air in just a few hours, and tons of celebrities will be coming together to lend a hand at this amazing event.

The live telecast will air across numerous networks beginning at 7pm ET. You can tune into ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and other networks to catch the live event. This year is celebrating an especially significant milestone because this year marks the 10 year anniversary of raising awareness and funds for innovative cancer research that is helping save lives now.

Be sure to tune into the live stream of the event too, which you can check out right here.

Click inside to see the full list of celebrity participants and performers…

CELEBRITY GUESTS

Mahershala Ali

Jason Bateman

Kathy Bates

Beth Behrs

Julie Bowen

Josh Brolin

Bradley Cooper (producer)

Katie Couric

Kaley Cuoco

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jennifer Garner

Max Greenfield

Jon Hamm

Tony Hale

Mark Harmon

Marg Helgenberger

Ed Helms

Sarah Hyland

Ken Jeong

Adam Klein

Tyler Labine

Diego Luna

Sonequa Martin-Green

Marlee Matlin

Matthew McConaughey

Maria Menounos

Jillian Michaels

Trevor Noah

Dak Prescott

Dave Price

Keanu Reeves

Italia Ricci

Rob Riggle

Tracee Ellis Ross

Winona Ryder

Jimmy Smits

Karla Souza

David Spade

Eric Stonestreet

Alison Sweeney

Bree Turner

Keith Urban

Sofia Vergara

Marlon Wayans

PERFORMERS

Stevie Wonder

Little Big Town

Charlie Wilson