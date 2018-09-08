Gigi & Bella Hadid Join Kendall Jenner at Harper's Bazaar Icons Party!

Gigi Hadid looked totally stunning while stepping out for the Harper’s BAZAAR Icons party!

The 23-year-old model hit the carpet at the New York Fashion Week event on Friday night (September 7) at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Gigi was also joined by her sister Bella and brother Anwar at the annual bash.

Other attendees included Kendall Jenner, Jordan Barrett, Luka Sabbat, Presley Gerber and his girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio.

