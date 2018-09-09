Top Stories
Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for US Open Finals Violations

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for US Open Finals Violations

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 3:19 pm

Aaron Tveit & Patricia Clarkson Bring 'Out of Blue' to Toronto

Aaron Tveit & Patricia Clarkson Bring 'Out of Blue' to Toronto

Aaron Tveit and Patricia Clarkson pose for photos together during the premiere of their film Out of Blue at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Winter Garden Theatre on Friday (September 7) in Toronto, Canada.

The co-stars also posed for pics with fellow cast members including Bri Collins and Devyn Tyler, among others.

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: When Detective Mike Hoolihan is called to investigate the shooting of leading astrophysicist and black hole expert, Jennifer Rockwell, she is affected in ways she struggles to comprehend.

Just Jared on Facebook
aaron tveit patricia clarkson toronto film festival 01
aaron tveit patricia clarkson toronto film festival 02
aaron tveit patricia clarkson toronto film festival 03
aaron tveit patricia clarkson toronto film festival 04
aaron tveit patricia clarkson toronto film festival 04a
aaron tveit patricia clarkson toronto film festival 05
aaron tveit patricia clarkson toronto film festival 06
aaron tveit patricia clarkson toronto film festival 07
aaron tveit patricia clarkson toronto film festival 08
aaron tveit patricia clarkson toronto film festival 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Aaron Tveit, Patricia Clarkson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr