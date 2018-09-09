Aaron Tveit & Patricia Clarkson Bring 'Out of Blue' to Toronto

Aaron Tveit and Patricia Clarkson pose for photos together during the premiere of their film Out of Blue at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Winter Garden Theatre on Friday (September 7) in Toronto, Canada.

The co-stars also posed for pics with fellow cast members including Bri Collins and Devyn Tyler, among others.

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: When Detective Mike Hoolihan is called to investigate the shooting of leading astrophysicist and black hole expert, Jennifer Rockwell, she is affected in ways she struggles to comprehend.