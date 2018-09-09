Top Stories
Sun, 09 September 2018 at 3:41 pm

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Promote Their Movie at TIFF!

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Promote Their Movie at TIFF!

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson share a laugh while heading to a press appearance during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

The actresses, who are rumored to be in a real-life romance, are at the festival to promote their movie Her Smell. They stopped by the DIRECTV House presented by AT&T that day at Momofuku Toronto.

Ashley also glammed up for the HFPA & InStyle Party the night before at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Her Smell is about a self-destructive punk rocker (Elisabeth Moss) who struggles with sobriety while trying to recapture the creative inspiration that led her band to success.

