Angelina Jolie Goes Shopping & Gets Ice Cream with Son Pax

Angelina Jolie holds a cup of ice cream while walking away from Fred Segal on Sunday afternoon (September 9) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 43-year-old actress was joined by her 14-year-old son Pax (not pictured) while going shopping and grabbing ice cream.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Angelina Jolie

Angelina was spotted last week while going for a hike on Labor Day with some of her kids. According to some unconfirmed reports, she went to a showing of the new horror movie The Nun this weekend with some of the kids.