Brad Pitt Looks Buff in His Black Tee On Set with Leo DiCaprio!

Brad Pitt fills out his tight black tee with his buff muscles on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Tuesday (September 11) in Los Angeles.

The 54-year-old actor, who wore a denim jacket for the scene, was joined by Leonardo DiCaprio while shooting with director Quentin Tarantino.

The movie is about a “faded TV actor and his stunt double embarking on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Helter Skelter reign of terror in 1969 Los Angeles.”

