Kelly Rowland Speaks Out About Nicki Minaj/Cardi B Fight

Kelly Rowland was in attendance at the party where Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into a physical altercation over the weekend, and now she’s speaking her mind on the subject.

“I think in a time where Serena Williams is fighting for equality—I love both Nicki Minaj and Cardi B and I think that they are extremely talented—and in a time when she is fighting for women’s equality, we just can’t be fighting,” Kelly told E! News.

“There’s no time for us as women to fight and they are just so talented and I just genuinely love them both so much, but it’s just not the time. We have way bigger issues as women, you know what I mean? So I don’t know. I’m Switzerland, I don’t f–cking know,” she added.

You can see details about the brawl right here if you missed it.