Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After Second Semi-Finals Show!

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Defeating Serena Williams at U.S. Open - Watch!

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 12:49 am

Christina Aguilera Answers Whether She'd Do a Song With Britney Spears - Watch!

Christina Aguilera is addressing her relationship with Britney Spears!

The 37-year-old Liberation singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (September 12).

During her appearance, Christina discussed the advantages of social media, and explained that she would have used it back in the day to squash certain beefs crafted by the media.

“When I was coming up it was very obvious, me and Britney…the considered rivalry thing. If we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song together or something and squashed it.”

She also answered if she still would today: “Hey, I’m down…if her reps say okay!”

Watch below!

Pictured below: Christina Aguilera arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live studios on Wednesday (September 12) in Hollywood.
