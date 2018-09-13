Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Top Stories
Thu, 13 September 2018 at 8:47 am

News broke this week that Henry Cavill would reportedly be leaving the role of Superman in the DC Universe and Warner Bros. films.

Warner Bros. released a statement saying they had actually not made a decision on Henry’s fate playing the famous superhero.

Well, on Wednesday evening (September 12), Henry posted an extremely cryptic video to his Instagram account and…we don’t know what it means!

Henry captioned the video with, “Today was exciting #Superman.” He’s wearing a shirt that reads “Krypton Lifting Team,” and a Superman action figure makes an appearance as well.

Watch below and see what you think….
Photos: Getty
Getty
