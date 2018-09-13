Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 9:45 am

Khloe Kardashian Chooses Between Kim & Kourtney to Be True's Guardian If Something Were to Happen

Khloe Kardashian revealed to her sisters Kim and Kourtney who would be True‘s legal guardian should anything ever happen to her.

“So I can’t make anything official until after the baby is born, but I am going to probably have Kim as the legal guardian if, God forbid, something happens. Just because I don’t know my parenting style until I have a baby, but from what I envision my parenting style to be, I do think it will be more like Kim — a lot more stricter,” Khloe said during an upcoming episode of E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Guess what? You don’t have to give me an explanation. I’ve got three kids and I’m busy on my own,” Kourtney said, while Kim reacted by saying it was an “honor.”

“I mean, I’m a little bit disappointed that I’m not the guardian, but honestly, you don’t know what your parenting style is until you have kids,” Kourtney continued. “So I think once Khloé has her own daughter and is really a mom, then maybe she will realize that we have more in common than she thinks as far as parenting styles. You never know! Khloé might switch back to me.”
Photos: Getty
