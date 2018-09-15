Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Grab Coffee Before Jetting Out of Town

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin made a quick stop for coffee before heading out of town.

The engaged couple were spotted making a stop at Starbucks on Saturday evening (September 15) in New York City.

Justin and Hailey, who were the subject of marriage rumors earlier in the week, were seen heading to the airport after the stop.

Although many fans speculated they would head Canada for an official wedding ceremony this weekend, it looks like the duo are heading to London.

“London, I’m coming for you! It’s just two days until my ‘90s inspired Falcon show with @adidasOriginals,” Hailey wrote on her Instagram.

