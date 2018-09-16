Rose McGowan & Winnie Harlow Attend Nicholas Kirkwood Show During London Fashion Week 2018!

Rose McGowan and Winnie Harlow are looking so stunning!

The 45-year-old actress and activist and the 24-year-old model were both in attendance at the Nicholas Kirkwood show during 2018 London Fashion Week in London, England.

Rose and Winnie both struck fierce poses during the show’s presentation.

“We are a lot further along than where we were, but we are still on a razor’s edge. We have to start a new conversation,” Rose said backstage at the event regarding the ongoing #MeToo culture. Rose was among the first women to speak out against Harvey Weinstein.