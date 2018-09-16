Top Stories
Sun, 16 September 2018 at 9:00 am

Sarah Paulson & Sterling K. Brown Celebrate Emmy Nominations with EW!

The stars were out in attendance at the 2018 Pre-Emmy Party hosted by Entertainment Weekly and L’Oreal Paris at Sunset Tower on Saturday night (September 15) in Los Angeles.

Emmy nominees Sarah Paulson (for American Horror Story) and Sterling K. Brown (for This Is Us), with his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, were just two of the stars seen at the party. You may remember, Sarah and Sterling co-starred in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, and they both won Emmys for their performances!

In addition, Orange is the New Black stars Laverne Cox, Selenis Leyva, and Dascha Polanco, as well as American Horror Story stars Adina Porter (nominee), Leslie Grossman, and Naomi Grossman were all seen in attendance. Other stars seen checking out the party were Sophia Bush, Malin Akerman, Busy Philipps, Jennifer Morrison, This Is UsJustin Hartley, Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan, and Samira Wiley (who already won an Emmy this week for her work in The Handmaid’s Tale!)

Rounding out the guests were The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto, Empire‘s Jussie Smollett, Elizabeth Gillies, Arielle Kebbel, Retta, Elizabeth Reaser, Kenan Thompson, Kendrick Sampson, Candace Cameron Bure, Jason George, Garcelle Beauvais, Lindsay Price and Curtis Stone, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Padma Lakshmi, Torrey DeVitto, Rodrigo Santoro, Brandon Victor Dixon (nominee), Jackson Rathbone, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Ron Livingston and Rosemarie DeWitt, Sara Rue, Breeda Wool, Sydelle Noel, and Crazy Rich AsiansNico Santos.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adina Porter, Angela Sarafyan, Arielle Kebbel, Brandon Victor Dixon, Breeda Wool, Busy Philipps, Camilla Luddington, Candace Cameron Bure, Caterina Scorsone, Curtis Stone, darcy carden, Dascha Polanco, Derek Hough, elizabeth gillies, Elizabeth Reaser, Garcelle Beauvais, hayley erbert, Jackson Rathbone, Jason George, Jennifer Morrison, Jussie Smollett, Justin Hartley, Kenan Thompson, Kendrick Sampson, Laverne Cox, Lindsay Price, Malin Akerman, Manny Jacinto, Naomi Grossman, Nico Santos, Padma Lakshmi, Retta, Rodrigo Santoro, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Samira Wiley, Sara Rue, Sarah Paulson, Selenis Leyva, Sophia Bush, Sterling K Brown, Sydelle Noel, Torrey DeVitto

