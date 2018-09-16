Victoria Beckham's Family Supports Her at Her Fashion Show!

The Beckham family stepped out to support Victoria Beckham at her fashion show during London Fashion Week on Sunday (September 16) in London, England.

David Beckham, along with their four kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7, sat and watched as their mom presented the new collection!

After the show, Victoria approached her hubby and planted a kiss on his cheek!

Check out all the photos of Victoria Beckham’s family showing their support at her fashion show…