Top Stories
Sun, 16 September 2018 at 3:20 pm

Victoria Beckham's Family Supports Her at Her Fashion Show!

Victoria Beckham's Family Supports Her at Her Fashion Show!

The Beckham family stepped out to support Victoria Beckham at her fashion show during London Fashion Week on Sunday (September 16) in London, England.

David Beckham, along with their four kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7, sat and watched as their mom presented the new collection!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Victoria Beckham

After the show, Victoria approached her hubby and planted a kiss on his cheek!

Check out all the photos of Victoria Beckham’s family showing their support at her fashion show…
Just Jared on Facebook
beckham family support victoria beckham fashion show 01
beckham family support victoria beckham fashion show 02
beckham family support victoria beckham fashion show 03
beckham family support victoria beckham fashion show 04
beckham family support victoria beckham fashion show 05
beckham family support victoria beckham fashion show 06
beckham family support victoria beckham fashion show 07
beckham family support victoria beckham fashion show 08
beckham family support victoria beckham fashion show 09
beckham family support victoria beckham fashion show 10

Credit: Gerardo Somoza/startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Brooklyn Beckham, Celebrity Babies, Cruz Beckham, David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Victoria Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr