See How Priyanka Chopra Wished Nick Jonas a Happy 26th Birthday

Priyanka Chopra shared a PDA-packed selfie to wish her fiance Nick Jonas a happy birthday!

The 36-year-old actress posted the photo of her and Nick, who turned 26 years old on September 16, while they were watching the New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Sunday night football game.

“Happy birthday baby. 💋❤️@nickjonas,” Priyanka captioned the photo.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

The couple got to watch the game live on Nick‘s birthday from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Tex.

Happy belated birthday, Nick! We hope you had a great weekend!

See the photo below…