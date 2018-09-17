Tiffany Haddish's Rainbow Emmys Dress Has a Special Meaning!

Top Stories
Tiffany Haddish gave a twirl on the gold carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The 38-year-old actress stepped out in a rainbow gown at the award ceremony on Monday evening (September 17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Her multi-colored dress was a tribute to the flag of Eritrea, her father’s home country.

Tiffany is already an Emmy winner – last week, she took home Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her Saturday Night Live hosting gig!

If you missed it, you can check out the full list of nominations as well as the full list of presenters set to take the stage tonight.

Make sure to tune in to the Emmys tonight on NBC!

FYI: Tiffany is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress and Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

