Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Emmys 2018 Absence Explained

There were reports swirling over the past several days that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson would be in attendance at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

The 25-year-old entertainer’s team responded to reports last night.

“Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight. Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York,” her team told People. “Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Ariana‘s ex, Mac Miller, passed away suddenly and tragically less than two weeks ago at the age of 26. On May 22, 2017, Ariana was performing in Manchester, England where a terrorist attack occurred at the venue, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds of others. We’re wishing Ariana well as she takes time to heal.