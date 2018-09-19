Kelly Clarkson Daytime Talk Show Set For Fall 2019 Launch On NBC!

Top Stories
Wed, 19 September 2018 at 11:43 am

Kelly Clarkson is officially making her daytime TV debut this Fall on NBC!

NBC Universal Domestic TV Distribution has sold The Kelly Clarkson Show to the NBC Owned TV Station group for a fall 2019 premiere, according to Variety.

Kelly, 36, teased the news on Tuesday night (September 18) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “This is a big announcement. It’s not been announced yet, but you’re getting your own talk show,” Jimmy announced.

“Well, it’s been leaked,” Kelly added. “It’s daytime, we’re gonna be on right before Ellen.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show is described as a fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition. Each episode will feature stories, celebrity guests, surprises, humor and music.

“I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations,” Kelly said in a statement. “Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!”


Click inside to watch the rest of Kelly Clarkson’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Kelly Clarkson’s Four-Year-Old Daughter Is in Love with Chris Martin
Photos: Getty
