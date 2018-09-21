Top Stories
Fri, 21 September 2018 at 1:27 am

Charlize Theron, John Legend, & Kate Beckinsale Celebrate The Launch of New Shopping Center Palisades Village!

Charlize Theron, John Legend, & Kate Beckinsale Celebrate The Launch of New Shopping Center Palisades Village!

Charlize Theron, John Legend, and Kate Beckinsale walk the red carpet at Caruso’s Palisades Village Opening Gala on Thursday (September 20) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The event was a star-studded gala to celebrate the opening of a new shopping center from the owners of The Grove.

More stars at the event included Camilla Belle, Mindy Kaling, Riley Keough, Lauren Conrad, Scooter Braun with pregnant with Yael, Molly Sims with husband Scott Stuber, Rita Wilson, Billy Crystal, Lauren Conrad, Katherine Schwarzenegger and sister Christina, and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer.

The three-acre center opens on September 22 and will feature 46 tenants, with over 30 of them being female-owned businesses!

FYI: Riley is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier dress and Jennifer Meyer jewelry. Camilla is wearing Jennifer Meyer jewelry. Mindy is wearing Jennifer Meyer jewelry. Molly is wearing Jennifer Meyer jewelry. Lauren is wearing Jennifer Meyer jewelry. Katherine is wearing a Yanina Couture gown and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
