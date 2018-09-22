Top Stories
Justin Theroux Discusses Split from Jennifer Aniston for First Time

Justin Theroux Discusses Split from Jennifer Aniston for First Time

'Game of Thrones' Star Richard Madden Spotted Holding Hands with His Girlfriend! (Photos)

'Game of Thrones' Star Richard Madden Spotted Holding Hands with His Girlfriend! (Photos)

Blake Lively Breaks Her Streak of Wearing Only Pantsuits

Blake Lively Breaks Her Streak of Wearing Only Pantsuits

Pete Davidson &amp; Ariana Grande Just Got Matching Tattoos Again

Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande Just Got Matching Tattoos Again

Sat, 22 September 2018 at 1:24 pm

Julianne Moore, Armie Hammer, & More Stars Attend Ferragamo Show in Milan!

Julianne Moore, Armie Hammer, & More Stars Attend Ferragamo Show in Milan!

Julianne Moore and Armie Hammer are joined by their spouses while arriving for the Salvatore Ferragamo show held during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday (September 22) in Milan, Italy.

The stars were joined by Julianne‘s husband Bart Freundlich and Armie‘s wife Elizabeth Chambers.

Some of the other celebs in attendance at the event included Nocturnal Animals star Ellie Bamber and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again‘s Jeremy Irvine with girlfriend Jodie Spencer.

“Thank you @ferragamo and #PaulAndrew for inviting me to your beautiful show where I saw gorgeous clothes and shoes and some hot models,” Julianne wrote on Instagram after the show.

30+ pictures inside of celebs attending the fashion show…

Just Jared on Facebook
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 01
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 02
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 03
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 04
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 05
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 06
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 07
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 08
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 09
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 10
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 11
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 12
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 13
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 14
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 15
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 16
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 17
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 18
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 19
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 20
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 21
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 22
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 23
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 24
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 25
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 26
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 27
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 28
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 29
armie hammer julianne moore ferragamo show 30

Credit: Jacopo Raule, Daniele Venturelli; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Armie Hammer, Bart Freundlich, Elizabeth Chambers, Ellie Bamber, Fashion, Jeremy Irvine, Jodie Spencer, Julianne Moore

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B's sister walked in Milan Fashion Week - TMZ
  • Dinah Jane just released her first solo single - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian spilled about Kris Jenner's affair - TooFab
  • Here's some great photos of Noah Centineo - Lainey Gossip
  • Taylor Swift had high praise for BFF Blake Lively's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Does Jessica Alba want to run for governor? - Gossip Cop