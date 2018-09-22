Julianne Moore, Armie Hammer, & More Stars Attend Ferragamo Show in Milan!

Julianne Moore and Armie Hammer are joined by their spouses while arriving for the Salvatore Ferragamo show held during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday (September 22) in Milan, Italy.

The stars were joined by Julianne‘s husband Bart Freundlich and Armie‘s wife Elizabeth Chambers.

Some of the other celebs in attendance at the event included Nocturnal Animals star Ellie Bamber and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again‘s Jeremy Irvine with girlfriend Jodie Spencer.

“Thank you @ferragamo and #PaulAndrew for inviting me to your beautiful show where I saw gorgeous clothes and shoes and some hot models,” Julianne wrote on Instagram after the show.

