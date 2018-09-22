Top Stories
Sat, 22 September 2018 at 1:46 pm

Zazie Beetz Spotted on 'Joker' Set for First Time with Joaquin Phoenix

Zazie Beetz steps out on set in character for the upcoming Joker standalone movie on Saturday (September 22) in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress was joined by co-star Joaquin Phoenix, whose character Arthur Fleck/The Joker was seen chasing Zazie‘s Sophie Dumond for the scene.

Zazie recently opened up about getting to work on the film.

“I’m about to work on a movie with Joaquin Phoenix, and I am just such a huge fan. It’s just such an honor to work with him. And to follow him and his work, I think, it’s like anyone else. I’m human,” she said on E! Live from the Red Carpet at the Emmys.

Make sure to check out lots more photos from the set of the film!

15+ pictures inside from the set of the upcoming movie…

Photos: BackGrid USA
