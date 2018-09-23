Top Stories
Sun, 23 September 2018 at 8:41 am

Caitlyn Jenner Brings Sophia Hutchins to Face Forward's Gala

Caitlyn Jenner Brings Sophia Hutchins to Face Forward's Gala

Caitlyn Jenner brings Sophia Hutchins to Face Forward’s 2018 Gala held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday night (September 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also seen at the gala were Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, Brigitte Nielson, Lana Parilla, AnnaLynne McCord, Jeremy Piven, and more.

Face Forward‘s mission is to provide “emotional support and reconstructive surgery for women, children, and men who have been victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, or any cruel and criminal acts.”

Check out all the photos from the event in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
