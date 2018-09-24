Cheryl Cole Looks So Chic in Sheer Dress for Friend's Wedding!

Cheryl Cole looks so chic in a sheer dress while arriving for a friend’s wedding at Claridges Hotel on Saturday (September 22) in London, England.

The wedding was for Nigel Hall, one of the producers on The X Factor and Britian’s Got Talent.

Cheryl, 35, was a judge on The X Factor UK for seasons five, six, seven, eleven, and twelve.

FYI: Cheryl is wearing a light pink pencil dress rendered in tulle embroidered with light colored beads and showered with horizontal feather stripes from Zuhair Murad’s Fall 2018 Couture Collection.