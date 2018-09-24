Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 3:24 pm

Cheryl Cole Looks So Chic in Sheer Dress for Friend's Wedding!

Cheryl Cole Looks So Chic in Sheer Dress for Friend's Wedding!

Cheryl Cole looks so chic in a sheer dress while arriving for a friend’s wedding at Claridges Hotel on Saturday (September 22) in London, England.

The wedding was for Nigel Hall, one of the producers on The X Factor and Britian’s Got Talent.

Cheryl, 35, was a judge on The X Factor UK for seasons five, six, seven, eleven, and twelve.

FYI: Cheryl is wearing a light pink pencil dress rendered in tulle embroidered with light colored beads and showered with horizontal feather stripes from Zuhair Murad’s Fall 2018 Couture Collection.
cheryl cole looks so chic in sheer dress 01
cheryl cole looks so chic in sheer dress 02
cheryl cole looks so chic in sheer dress 03
cheryl cole looks so chic in sheer dress 04
cheryl cole looks so chic in sheer dress 05
cheryl cole looks so chic in sheer dress 06
cheryl cole looks so chic in sheer dress 07
cheryl cole looks so chic in sheer dress 08
cheryl cole looks so chic in sheer dress 09
cheryl cole looks so chic in sheer dress 10

