Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy Join Their Newly-Married Director & Co-Star at 'First Man' Premiere!

Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy pose for photos while attending a premiere for their movie First Man on Tuesday (September 25) at Cinema UGC Normandie in Paris, France.

The actors were joined at the event by their co-star Olivia Hamilton and director Damien Chazelle, who got married this past weekend!

First Man, which follows the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong, will hit theaters on October 12.

Ryan and Claire were in Spain the day before for another premiere of the movie, which is getting a ton of Oscars buzz.