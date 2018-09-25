Top Stories
Tue, 25 September 2018 at 12:30 pm

The Cast of 'Modern Family' Gets Scared on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

The Cast of 'Modern Family' Gets Scared on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

The cast of Modern Family is speaking out about their hit show!

Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (September 25).

During their appearance, the actors reminisced about their first impressions of each other when they met one decade ago, and told Ellen about Ed’s gut feeling the sitcom would be a success.

They all unanimously decided Julie has the best impression of Sofía and Julie reenacted their conversation with an impression. Sofía also shares a photo of herself at age 11, which bears a striking resemblance to Julie today.

Later, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez joined, and Ellen asked the cast about growing up with their TV parents. Ellen then reveals how she tasked Eric with trying to scare the cast on-set.

Later on, she shared a montage of hilarious moments from the cast’s past appearances on the talk show. Plus, a staff member scares the cast while taking a family photo with Ellen!

Watch their appearance below.


‘Modern Family’ Cast Gets Scare from Ellen


This ‘Modern Family’ Star Knew the Show Would Last For a Decade

Julie Bowen Does the Best Sofia Vergara Impression

Eric Stonestreet Attempts to Scare His ‘Modern Family’ Castmates

Ellen Looks Back at the Best of the ‘Modern Family’ Cast on Her Show
Credit: Michael Rozman
