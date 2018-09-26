John Legend Encourages His Fans to Register to Vote

John Legend flashes a smile while arriving at LAX Airport on Monday (September 24) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old singer is very vocal on politics and he has been using his platform to encourage fans to vote in the upcoming mid-term election.

“This National Voter Registration Day, research the voting rights in your state and make a plan to vote. By making your voice heard at the polls, you can determine the future of our country’s criminal justice system. Call 866.OUR.VOTE to know your rights. #NVRD,” John wrote on Twitter.