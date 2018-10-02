Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix and Zazie Beetz filmed a scene for the upcoming Joker movie last night!

The 43-year-old actor and 27-year-old actress appeared to be eating together at a doughnut shop for the scene filmed on Monday evening (October 1) in the Bronx, New York.

Check out the newest photos from the set of the upcoming Joker movie…