Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Duchess Kate Middleton Returns From Materinty Leave in First Official Appearance Since Giving Birth!

Duchess Kate Middleton Returns From Materinty Leave in First Official Appearance Since Giving Birth!

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 9:07 am

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix and Zazie Beetz filmed a scene for the upcoming Joker movie last night!

The 43-year-old actor and 27-year-old actress appeared to be eating together at a doughnut shop for the scene filmed on Monday evening (October 1) in the Bronx, New York.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joaquin Phoenix

If you missed it, be sure to check out photos of Joaquin in his full Joker makeup for the first time!

Check out the newest photos from the set of the upcoming Joker movie…
Just Jared on Facebook
joaquin phoenix zazie beetz film joker together 01
joaquin phoenix zazie beetz film joker together 02
joaquin phoenix zazie beetz film joker together 03
joaquin phoenix zazie beetz film joker together 04
joaquin phoenix zazie beetz film joker together 05
joaquin phoenix zazie beetz film joker together 06
joaquin phoenix zazie beetz film joker together 07
joaquin phoenix zazie beetz film joker together 08
joaquin phoenix zazie beetz film joker together 09
joaquin phoenix zazie beetz film joker together 10

Credit: Jose Perez; Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop