Sarah Paulson Talks Playing Stormy Daniels: 'Sign Me Up'!

Sarah Paulson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (October 2) and revealed that she would be willing to play to fellow guest Stormy Daniels in an eventual film.

“I’m fascinated by Stormy Daniels,” the 43-year-old actress expressed before Jimmy asked if she’d ever play adult film star in something. “Oh yeah, sign me up! I’m the gal for Stormy Daniels. Yeah, it would be a bit of a stretch.”

Sarah then asked Jimmy if she could stick around for Stormy‘s interview.

Sarah also talked about getting big timed by Marcia Clark after playing her in The People v. O.J. Simpson, her dad being nervous after O.J. got out of prison, and all the characters she has played on American Horror Story – Watch more after the cut!



Sarah Paulson on Stormy Daniels & Marcia Clark

Sarah Paulson on American Horror Story & Steven Spielberg



EXCLUSIVE – Stormy Daniels Details Sex with Donald Trump