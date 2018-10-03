Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 12:40 pm

Sarah Paulson Talks Playing Stormy Daniels: 'Sign Me Up'!

Sarah Paulson Talks Playing Stormy Daniels: 'Sign Me Up'!

Sarah Paulson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (October 2) and revealed that she would be willing to play to fellow guest Stormy Daniels in an eventual film.

“I’m fascinated by Stormy Daniels,” the 43-year-old actress expressed before Jimmy asked if she’d ever play adult film star in something. “Oh yeah, sign me up! I’m the gal for Stormy Daniels. Yeah, it would be a bit of a stretch.”

Sarah then asked Jimmy if she could stick around for Stormy‘s interview.

Sarah also talked about getting big timed by Marcia Clark after playing her in The People v. O.J. Simpson, her dad being nervous after O.J. got out of prison, and all the characters she has played on American Horror Story – Watch more after the cut!


Sarah Paulson on Stormy Daniels & Marcia Clark

Click inside to watch the rest of Sarah Paulson’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Sarah Paulson on American Horror Story & Steven Spielberg

EXCLUSIVE – Stormy Daniels Details Sex with Donald Trump
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
Posted to: Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Paulson, Stormy Daniels

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop