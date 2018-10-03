'Station 19' Star Danielle Savre Has a Really Great Message About Body Positivity

Station 19 star Danielle Savre is on the cover of Retreat magazine’s Fall 2018 issue!

Here’s what the 30-year-old actress, who was photographed on location at the Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa by Filbert Kung, had to share with the mag…

On body positivity: I stay true to myself and am accepting of how my body looks at anytime. Sometimes it’s not what I would like it to look like and that’s okay. Sometimes I want to eat a basket of fries or just indulge a little and that’s okay. I believe we have to remember to enjoy living. It’s more about being healthy and treating our bodies with love and care. We only have one right? As a society we have become fixated on a number on the scale or that size of jeans. It should be about health, about feeling good and owning every curve on your body. No two bodies are a like and they shouldn’t be. It’s what makes us unique and special. I remember telling one of my cast mates, who was anxious because a bra scene was just sprung on her, that it has nothing to do with how you look its about how you carry yourself. I know that’s easier said than done and I even have down days but start practicing it and you will be amazed at how much happier you are with both yourself and with life in general. Imagine not having to live up to some model idea of what you should look like. It’s bullsh*t and unrealistic in the age of airbrushing and Facetune. I believe being yourself is more attractive and intriguing than trying to mold yourself into what everyone else is saying you should be. And truthfully it’s exhausting so why waste your time doing it?

On her Station 19 character, Maya, being bisexual: “I was told in the first meeting we had for the show and was honored to play a bisexual character! I have a lot of friends that are part of the LGBTQ community and I have always taken pride in representing them in roles I have taken throughout the years. I am very passionate about breaking certain stereotypes surrounding LGBTQ characters and advocating ways to diversify the stories that are being told. I applaud [creator] Stacy McKee for not making Maya’s sexuality an event and just simply making it another facet of who she is.”

On what she’s most excited about for season 2: “Every episode is a surprise and constantly changing so I get excited for things that are announced daily. But I am personally excited to explore more of Andy and Maya’s friendship and how that came to be and where that friendship is going. I am also interested to discover more of Maya’s past and why she chose to stop running and to become a firefighter. When did she find out she was bisexual? Is she as happy as she presents herself to be? I’m interested in slowing unraveling Maya more and more to get to the root of her how and why.”

Station 19 returns to ABC for season 2 on Thursday (October 4) at 9pm ET.

FYI: glam was provided by Daniele Piersons. For more from Danielle, visit RetreatMag.com.