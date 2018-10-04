Grey's Anatomy's Hot New Doctor Alex Landi Goes Shirtless!

Alex Landi shows off his hot body during a shirtless scene in the latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy!

The actor is playing the first gay male surgeon on the long-running ABC series and he joined the show at the start of the 15th season.

“I think a lot of the fans were kind of waiting for a gay male surgeon like this,” Alex told WWD in a recent interview. “Some of the people were saying that they are going to start watching Grey’s again because of the casting. When I read stuff like that it’s definitely really welcoming, and this is why I’m doing this.”

Chris Carmack, the other hot new doctor this season, is also pictured in the gallery in new photos from the episode!