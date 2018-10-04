MTV EMA Nominations 2018 - Full List Released!
The 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards nominations are here!
Camila Cabello is the most nominated artist this year with six nods to her name. Ariana Grande and Post Malone are close behind with five nominations each. Drake, Shawn Mendes and Dua Lipa each received four nominations this year. Congrats to all the nominees!
The 2018 MTV EMA will air live on Sunday (November 4) from the Bilbao Exhibition Centre. Be sure to check it out and stay tuned for the winners!
Click inside to see the full list of nominations for the MTV EMAs…
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande: “no tears left to cry”
Camila Cabello: “Havana ft. Young Thug”
Childish Gambino: “This Is America”
Lil Dicky: “Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown”
The Carters: “APES**T”
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande: “no tears left to cry”
Bebe Rexha: “Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line”
Camila Cabello: “Havana ft. Young Thug”
Drake: “God’s Plan”
Post Malone: “rockstar ft. 21 Savage”
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes
BEST NEW ARTIST
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez
BEST LOOK
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST LIVE
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters
BEST ROCK
5 Seconds Of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
twenty one pilots
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BIGGEST FANS
BTS
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST WORLD STAGE
Clean Bandit: MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
Charli XCX: MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
David Guetta: Trafalgar Square, UK 2017
Jason Derulo: Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Post Malone: Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Migos: Wireless Festival, UK 2018
J Cole: Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Nick Jonas: MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
Alessia Cara: MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
BEST PUSH
PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)
Why Don’t We (November 2017 )
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)
Bishop Briggs (January 2018)
Superorganism (February 2018)
Jessie Reyez (March 2018)
Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)
Lil Xan (May 2018)
Sigrid (June 2018)
Chloe x Halle (July 2018)
Bazzi (August 2018)
Jorja Smith (September 2018)
BEST US ACT (BEST LOCAL ACT*)
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone