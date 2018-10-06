James Wolk & Paul Wesley Debut 'Tell Me A Story' Trailer at Comic Con!

James Wolk and Paul Wesley pose for photo while attending the panel for their CBS All Access series Tell Me A Story on Friday (October 5) in New York City.

The guys were joined by their co-stars Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, and Billy Magnussen.

Tell Me A Story takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

Watch the official trailer for the show, which debuted at Comic Con.