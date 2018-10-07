Joaquin Phoenix Films 'Joker' Movie with Lots of Clowns on the Subway

Joaquin Phoenix was all dressed up as the Joker to film the upcoming film on a Brooklyn, New York subway yesterday.

The actor was seen running to the subway in his costume on Saturday (October 6) with lots of other people in clown masks waiting for him.

One clown was seen holding up a sign that read “Kill the Rich” on the movie set that day.

Before he began filming in his makeup, Joaquin was seen taking a little snooze on one of the subway cars.

Check out all the set photos…