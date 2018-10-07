Top Stories
Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed to Supreme Court, Celebs React

Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed to Supreme Court, Celebs React

Iggy Azalea Confirms Her 'Bad Girls' Tour Is Cancelled - Read the Statement

Iggy Azalea Confirms Her 'Bad Girls' Tour Is Cancelled - Read the Statement

Joaquin Phoenix Films 'Joker' Movie with Lots of Clowns on the Subway

Joaquin Phoenix Films 'Joker' Movie with Lots of Clowns on the Subway

Ryan Lochte Involved in Car Crash Before Admitting to Alcohol Addiction

Ryan Lochte Involved in Car Crash Before Admitting to Alcohol Addiction

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 9:11 am

Joaquin Phoenix Films 'Joker' Movie with Lots of Clowns on the Subway

Joaquin Phoenix Films 'Joker' Movie with Lots of Clowns on the Subway

Joaquin Phoenix was all dressed up as the Joker to film the upcoming film on a Brooklyn, New York subway yesterday.

The actor was seen running to the subway in his costume on Saturday (October 6) with lots of other people in clown masks waiting for him.

One clown was seen holding up a sign that read “Kill the Rich” on the movie set that day.

Before he began filming in his makeup, Joaquin was seen taking a little snooze on one of the subway cars.

Check out all the set photos…
Just Jared on Facebook
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 01
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 02
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 03
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 04
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 05
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 06
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 07
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 08
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 09
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 10
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 11
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 12
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 13
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 14
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 15
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 16
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 17
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 18
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 19
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 20
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 21
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 22
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 23
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 24
joaquin phoenix joker brooklyn 25

Photos: Backgrid, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino gets support from Jersey Shore cast mates after his sentencing - TMZ
  • Sophie Turner reveals what she took from the Game of Thrones set - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter has a lot to say about John Cena's new hairstyle - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Laura Marano reveals what inspires her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale isn't moving in with her 23-year-old boyfriend - Gossip Cop
  • SherryBlade

    Heath was a fabulous Joker but Phoenix is a brilliant actor too and will do it his way. Looking forward to seeing him and hope he nails it.