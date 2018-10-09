Camila Cabello Releases Orchestra Version of 'Consequences': Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Camila Cabello has shared a brand new orchestral version of her song “Consequences,” and you can stream it right here!

The track is set to serve as the 21-year-old singer’s finale single off her debut album Camila, and she is set to perform it at the 2018 American Music Awards.

“A lot of people say ballads like this are ‘risky’ and with every single I’ve picked I get looks like I have three heads, because people always want you to go with a song that sounds like something that’s already on the radio,” Camila wrote in a statement.

“It would be playing it safe for me to make a song that sounds like ‘Havana‘ or another uptempo song, but to me, my goal is to challenge myself by not doing what feels predictable or obvious, to do things that excite me, and give you the most honest representation of who I am through music,” Camila added. “I know sometimes it’ll work and other times it’ll fail, but that’s okay with me.”

An official music video starring Dylan Sprouse is set to debut on Wednesday (October 10).

You can stream “Consequences (orchestra)” on Spotify and download on iTunes now!



Camila Cabello – Consequences (orchestra – Audio)

