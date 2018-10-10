Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 1:04 pm

'Pet Sematary' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

'Pet Sematary' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

The remake for Pet Sematary finally has a trailer!

The movie is based on the horror novel by Stephen King, and was made into a film back in 1989.

Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

The movie will debut in theaters on April 5, 2019.
Just Jared on Facebook
pet sematary trailer 01
pet sematary trailer 02
pet sematary trailer 03
pet sematary trailer 04
pet sematary trailer 05
pet sematary trailer 06
pet sematary trailer 07
pet sematary trailer 08

Photos: Paramount
Posted to: Amy Seimetz, Jason Clarke, John Lithgow, Pet Sematary, Trailer, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop