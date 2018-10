'Pet Sematary' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

The remake for Pet Sematary finally has a trailer!

The movie is based on the horror novel by Stephen King, and was made into a film back in 1989.

Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

The movie will debut in theaters on April 5, 2019.