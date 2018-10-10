Thandie Newton Helps Promotes Documentary 'Liyana' in NYC - Watch Trailer!

Thandie Newton flashes a smile on the red carpet while attending the premiere of Liyana held at the IFC Center on Tuesday (October 9) in New York City.

The 45-year-old actress, who serves as executive producer of the documentary, was joined at the event by the film’s subjects Phumlani Mahlangu, Nomcebo Tsabedze, and Zweli Msane, as well as directors Aaron Kopp and Amanda Kopp.

That same day, Thandie rocked a colorful dress to promote Liyana at the BUILD series.

“So happy to finally meet the INCREDIBLE subjects of @liyanafilm in #NewYork today,” Thandie captioned with her Instagram post. “My first role as Executive Producer – deeply proud and privileged. The film premieres tonight.”

Liyana follows the story of five children in Swaziland who dive into their imaginations to create an original African tale about a girl on a dangerous quest – Watch the trailer below!



‘Liyana’ Official Trailer

FYI: Thandie is wearing a FENDI dress at BUILD.