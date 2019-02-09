Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Celebrate the Grammys with L.A. Reid & HITCO

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez meet up with music executive L.A. Reid and his wife Erica at his record company HITCO’s Night Celebrating the 2019 Grammys on Friday (February 8) at a private residence in Los Angeles.

Some more stars who stepped out for the event included Diplo, Nichole Scherzinger, and Tinashe.

HITCO entertainment record label’s artist Delacey, Dinah Jane, Yella Beezy, and The Bonfyre were all in attendance at the event, which was sponsored by Palms Casino Resort & Spa.

Make sure to follow along with JustJared.com during the Grammys on Sunday night.