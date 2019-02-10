Florida Georgia Line Couple Up at Grammys 2019!

Florida Georgia Line are dapper as they hit the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The guys – Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley – were accompanied by their wives Hayley and Brittney Marie Cole.

It’s Tyler and Hayley‘s first appearance since revealing that they’re expecting their second child together.

Florida Georgia Line were up for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit “Meant To Be” with Bebe Rexha, but lost to Dan + Shay‘s “Tequlia.”

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys.

FYI: Tyler is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.