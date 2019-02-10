Top Stories
Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 12:32 am

Rita Ora & Bebe Rexha Step Out for Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party!

Rita Ora & Bebe Rexha Step Out for Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party!

Rita Ora poses on the red carpet as she arrives at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant on Saturday night (February 9) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old singer rocked a white outfit as she was joined at the event by pal Bebe Rexha.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

Other stars at the party included Ella Mai and Florida Georgia Line members Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard.

Make sure to tune in for the Grammys on Sunday night at 8pm ET! We will be live-blogging the whole event.

FYI: Bebe is wearing an August Getty Atelier look and a Hearts on Fire necklace. Ella is wearing a Krikor Jabotian jacket. Tyler is wearing a Victor Li suit, Yatay shoes, and a Jacob and Co. watch. Brian is wearing a Stile Latino blazer and slacks, a Sies Marjan shirt, Saint Laurent shoes, and John Hardy jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
rita ora bebe rexha step out for clive davis pre grammy party 01
rita ora bebe rexha step out for clive davis pre grammy party 02
rita ora bebe rexha step out for clive davis pre grammy party 03
rita ora bebe rexha step out for clive davis pre grammy party 04
rita ora bebe rexha step out for clive davis pre grammy party 05
rita ora bebe rexha step out for clive davis pre grammy party 06
rita ora bebe rexha step out for clive davis pre grammy party 07
rita ora bebe rexha step out for clive davis pre grammy party 08
rita ora bebe rexha step out for clive davis pre grammy party 09
rita ora bebe rexha step out for clive davis pre grammy party 10
rita ora bebe rexha step out for clive davis pre grammy party 11
rita ora bebe rexha step out for clive davis pre grammy party 12
rita ora bebe rexha step out for clive davis pre grammy party 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys Weekend, Bebe Rexha, Brian Kelley, Ella Mai, Florida Georgia Line, Rita Ora, Tyler Hubbard

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr