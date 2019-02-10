Top Stories
Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 1:42 pm

Taron Egerton & Girlfriend Emily Thomas Are Back Together, Attend BAFTAs 2019

Taron Egerton & Girlfriend Emily Thomas Are Back Together, Attend BAFTAs 2019

Taron Egerton and his girlfriend Emily Thomas are back together as a couple!

The 29-year-old actor was accompanied by Emily while walking the red carpet at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Taron said back in November that he was recently single, but it looks like he and Emily have rekindled their relationship.

Also stepping out for the event was Taron‘s Rocketman co-star Jamie Bell. The movie, about the life of singer Elton John, will be hitting theaters on May 31.

FYI: Taron is wearing a Giorgio Armani tuxedo.
