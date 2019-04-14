Amber Heard Visits a Cafe With a Friend in Studio City

Amber Heard is looking stylish while stepping out to a cafe.

The 32-year-old Aquaman actress was spotted leaving Mantee Cafe with a friend looking chic in a long green dress and white boots on Saturday (April 13) in Studio City, Calif.

This is also Amber‘s first public sighting since the details of her abuse allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp surfaced in the media.

She wrote about the alleged abuse in terrifying detail as part of a court filing in response to the $50 million defamation lawsuit that Johnny filed against her. Click here for the details.