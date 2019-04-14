Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn Hit Day 2 of Coachella 2019

Paris Jackson and her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn pose for photos at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

The couple fit right in with their boho style.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Jackson

That night, Paris took to Twitter to remind her followers to boycott the hotels that are owned by the Sultan of Brunei.

“check out the hotels to boycott on my last tweet !” she wrote.

Before heading to Coachella, Paris and Gabriel took their dogs for a walk ahead of their pre-festival performance the next night.