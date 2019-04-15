Top Stories
Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 5:58 pm

Ariana Grande's Rumored Payday for Coachella 2019 Revealed

Ariana Grande closed out the weekend for the 2019 Coachella Music Festival and she reportedly made a lot of money while doing so!

The 25-year-old singer is rumored to have been paid $8 million for her set at Coachella. She is headlining Sunday night at both weekends this year.

Variety notes that Ariana helped save the day for the festival after negotiations for Kanye West to headline fell apart at the last minute.

A New Yorker article on the co-founder of Coachella in 2017 noted that headliners typically are paid between $3 million and $5 million.
  • Torii Wehling

    Paying these artists these exorbitant fees puts the ticket prices out of the hands of fans. Only uber rich can afford to attend and go “boho” .