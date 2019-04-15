Busy Philipps, Nicole Richie & More Support Nia Vardalos at 'Tiny Beautiful Things' Opening Night!

Busy Philipps happily strikes a pose with Nia Vardalos while attending the opening night performance of Pasadena Playhouse presents The Public Theater Production of Tiny Beautiful Things on Sunday (April 14) in Pasadena, Calif.

The ladies were joined at the event by Nicole Richie, Rita Wilson, Adina Porter, Marcia Gay Harden, Alfred Molina, Beth Grant, songwriter Diane Warren, Mindhunter‘s Nate Corddry and Mayans M.C.‘s Danny Pino.

Nia reprises her role of Sugar for the Playhouse production, she originated the role of Sugar at The Public Theater under the direction of Thomas Kail.

Nia also created the stage adaptation of Tiny Beautiful Things based on the New York Times Bestseller of the same name by Cheryl Strayed – the performances run from Wednesday, April 10 to Sunday, May 5!