Geri Halliwell Arrives for Spice Girls Tour 2019 Rehearsals!

The Spice Girls are getting ready to hit the road!

Geri Halliwell – also known as Ginger Spice – was spotted heading into rehearsals holding a teddy bear on Tuesday (April 16) in London, United Kingdom.

“You go girl!! ✌🏼#spiceworld2019 #rehearsals” she captioned a photo of herself rehearsing alongside Mel B on her Instagram.

“Day 1 📅 With a whole lot of 💗 #dontcrackunderpressure @tagheuer,” Geri wrote on her Instagram one day before.

The Spice Girls are hitting the road beginning on May 24 in Dublin, Ireland. Click here for all ticket information!