Tue, 16 April 2019 at 11:25 am

Geri Halliwell Arrives for Spice Girls Tour 2019 Rehearsals!

The Spice Girls are getting ready to hit the road!

Geri Halliwell – also known as Ginger Spice – was spotted heading into rehearsals holding a teddy bear on Tuesday (April 16) in London, United Kingdom.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Geri Halliwell

“You go girl!! ✌🏼#spiceworld2019 #rehearsals” she captioned a photo of herself rehearsing alongside Mel B on her Instagram.

“Day 1 📅 With a whole lot of 💗 #dontcrackunderpressure @tagheuer,” Geri wrote on her Instagram one day before.

The Spice Girls are hitting the road beginning on May 24 in Dublin, Ireland. Click here for all ticket information!

You go girl!! ✌🏼#spiceworld2019 #rehearsals

