Abby Lee Miller Shares Photo of Shaved Head & Spinal Surgery Scar One Year After Cancer Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller is sharing a powerful photo amid her cancer battle.

The 52-year-old Dance Moms star took to Instagram on Wednesday (April 17) to share a raw photo of herself with a shaved head while showing off her spinal surgery scar one year after undergoing emergency surgery.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Abby Lee Miller

“One year ago today ~ I underwent emergency surgery for an infection in my spine. This mass/tumor choking my spinal cord turned out to be Burkitt Lymphoma,” Abby writes. “I endured ten rounds of chemo therapy (each lasting 6 days with 4/ 24hr bags pumping poison into my body ending with a spinal tap in 3 spots, plus another shot of Chemo into my tailbone area up the spinal cord around my brain cavity) Ten times! Another spine surgery was needed & I have one more still to go. I struggled thru months of physical therapy to learn to sit up again, to crawl and maybe with a miracle someday I’ll walk.”

Abby then goes on to slam the doctors who originally misdiagnosed her.

“Why didn’t the ER Doctors on duty do their jobs? I came in twice with the same symptoms? Why didn’t somebody listen to me, the patient?” Abby continues. “I finally found the right team that’s why I lived to tell my story, I have a lot to say! Thank you to all wonderful top notch professionals who continue to help me heal. For those who missed it, misdiagnosed me, and the so called Federal ‘Doctor’ who took me off medication cold turkey and the other ER ‘Doctor Hollywood’ who told me to go home and take it easy for 10 days – STOP practicing! Please 🙏🏻”

Last April, Abby went to the hospital after experiencing “excruciating neck pain” and underwent surgery before being preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Since then, Abby has been taking to cancer to update fans on her cancer journey.

You’ll be able to see more of Abby‘s journey on the upcoming season of Dance Moms when it premieres on Tuesday, June 4th at 8/7c on Lifetime.