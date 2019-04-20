Top Stories
Sat, 20 April 2019 at 4:11 pm

John Singleton's Family Provides Update on His Condition

The family of director John Singleton is providing an update on his condition after he suffered a stroke earlier this week.

The 51-year-old filmmaker, who received two Oscar nominations for his movie Boyz n the Hood, is currently in the ICU.

“On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care,” their statement read (via THR). “We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

We’re sending our well wishes to John at this time and hope he makes a speedy recovery.
