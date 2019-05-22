Prada Announces Fur-Free Policy in 2020!

It’s a good day for animals – Prada is going fur-free!

The Italian luxury fashion house announced on Wednesday (May 22) that as of Spring Summer 2020, Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands will no longer use animal fur in their designs or new products, starting from SS2020 Women’s collections.

The inventory will be sold until quantities are exhausted. In collaboration with the Fur Free Alliance (FFA), a coalition of more than 50 animal protection organizations from over 40 countries, the Prada Group announcement follows positive dialogue between the luxury brand and FFA members, LAV and The Humane Society of the United States.

“The Prada Group is committed to innovation and social responsibility, and our fur-free policy – reached following a positive dialogue with the Fur Free Alliance, in particular with LAV and the Humane Society of the United States – is an extension of that engagement,” said Miuccia Prada. “Focusing on innovative materials will allow the company to explore new boundaries of creative design while meeting the demand for ethical products.”

“The Prada Group’s decision to go fur-free is consistent with the new concept of ethical luxury and meets the expectations of new consumers who are more careful in choosing sustainable products that respect the environment and animals,” said Simone Pavesi, manager of the Animal Free Fashion Area for LAV.

“With the Prada Group’s fur free announcement, one of the biggest names in fashion just became a leader in animal welfare and innovation for generations to come,” said PJ Smith, director of fashion policy at The Humane Society of the United States.

The fashion houses that have ditched fur so far, according to the Humane Society International, are Burberry, Armani, Versace, Gucci, Chanel, Coach, Donna Karan, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, Diane von Furstenberg, Furla, and Bottega Veneta. Those still selling fur in the UK include Fendi, Max Mara, Celine, Valentino, Saint Laurent, and Dolce & Gabbana.