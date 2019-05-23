Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Enjoy Monaco Grand Prix Together

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez coupled up for a day at the races!

The 34-year-old soccer superstar and Georgina were spotted while watching the Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday afternoon (May 23) in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano rocked white pants and a grey sweatshirt for the event while Georgina sported a Balenciaga hoodie and biker shorts.

They were also joined by Cristiano‘s eight-year-old son Cristiano Jr (not pictured).

Later in the day, the family was seen as they caught a plane ride out of town.