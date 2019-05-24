Jeremy Renner Shows His Style at Restaurant Opening in LA
Jeremy Renner looked sharp while stepping out for the grand opening of a new restaurant in LA!
The 46-year-old actor was spotted at a celebration for vegan Mexican restaurant Sugar Taco on Thursday night (May 23) in Los Angeles.
Jeremy showed his fashionable side in plaid jacket paired with jeans and patterned patent shoes.
He accessorized with a chain belt and a grey scarf.
Jeremy has several upcoming projects in the works including horror flick Spawn and a television series based around his Avengers character Hawkeye.