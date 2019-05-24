Top Stories
Madame Tussauds Shares First Look at Ariana Grande's New Wax Figure &amp; Fans Aren't Loving It

Madame Tussauds Shares First Look at Ariana Grande's New Wax Figure & Fans Aren't Loving It

Theresa May Emotionally Announces She Will Resign as UK Prime Minister - Watch!

Theresa May Emotionally Announces She Will Resign as UK Prime Minister - Watch!

Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 5:38 pm

Jeremy Renner Shows His Style at Restaurant Opening in LA

Jeremy Renner Shows His Style at Restaurant Opening in LA

Jeremy Renner looked sharp while stepping out for the grand opening of a new restaurant in LA!

The 46-year-old actor was spotted at a celebration for vegan Mexican restaurant Sugar Taco on Thursday night (May 23) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeremy Renner

Jeremy showed his fashionable side in plaid jacket paired with jeans and patterned patent shoes.

He accessorized with a chain belt and a grey scarf.

Jeremy has several upcoming projects in the works including horror flick Spawn and a television series based around his Avengers character Hawkeye.

Just Jared on Facebook
jeremy renner sugar taco opening party 01
jeremy renner sugar taco opening party 02
jeremy renner sugar taco opening party 03
jeremy renner sugar taco opening party 04
jeremy renner sugar taco opening party 05
jeremy renner sugar taco opening party 06
jeremy renner sugar taco opening party 07
jeremy renner sugar taco opening party 08
jeremy renner sugar taco opening party 09

Photos: Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: Jeremy Renner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres just bought this singer's Beverly Hills home for $45 million - TMZ
  • Adam Rippon helped teach these two dancers how to ice skate - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Scott Disick & Sofia Richie - TooFab
  • Meet the young stars of the upcoming Scooby Doo movie - Just Jared Jr